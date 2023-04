Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 60 attacks by the Russian occupation army and shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. The enemy suffers considerable losses, but does not abandon plans to occupy the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

During the day, the enemy carried out 28 air strikes and 6 missile strikes, carried out 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

It is reported that the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka areas. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. During the day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 60 enemy attacks on the indicated areas of the front.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk areas. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus is underway. Some units of the territorial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Buniakyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Shpyl, Basivka, Yunakivka, and Popivka of the Sumy Region, as well as Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy mined the terrain in the areas of four settlements. It carried out shelling of Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives near the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Ivanivka, Torske and Spirne of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. The battles for the city of Bakhmut do not stop. The enemy launched an attack near the settlement of Khromove, but was unsuccessful. Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Dyliyivka and New York of the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Avdiyivka and Sieverne areas of the Donetsk Region, without success. Fired more than 15 settlements near the contact line. Among them are Keramik, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Pervomayske and Karlivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of Maryinka settlement of the Donetsk Region. At the same time, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, Kurakhove, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction. It shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Last day, it shelled the settlements near the battle line. Among them are Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Antonivka, Zelenivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. Civilians were killed.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 11 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 3 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Yesterday, our Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.

In addition, units of missile forces and artillery struck 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as an area of concentration of artillery, a radar station, 2 electronic warfare stations, an anti-aircraft missile complex and an ammunition depot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Easter, April 16, the Russian occupation army launched a massive attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called the defense priorities of Ukraine the protection of the sky, the creation of an "armored fist" and the provision of ammunition.