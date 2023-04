The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized that today Ukraine is celebrating the Resurrection of the Lord with unshakable faith in victory.

He said this in a video greeting posted on Facebook.

He reminded that at the end of last winter, the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, brought a full-scale war, and darkness with it, to Ukrainian land.

"Darkness could not overshadow our spirit, desire for freedom, love for our native land and readiness to defend it. We kept the light, the light inside us, defeated panic, fear, and strife. We united," said the President.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the main symbol of Easter is victory: the victory of good, the victory of truth and the victory of life.

"Today we celebrate the Easter holiday with unwavering faith in our victory. We have already come a long way. Perhaps the most difficult of peaks is ahead. We will overcome it. And together we will meet our dawn, when the sun will rise over our entire country. This is a blue and yellow flag. It will certainly rise in all our God-given land, in all territories temporarily occupied by devils. The sun will shine in the south, the sun will shine in the east, the sun will shine in the Crimea. A yellow-hot sun in a peaceful blue sky, and this is the light of justice. Christ is Risen!" Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today is Easter - the biggest Christian holiday.