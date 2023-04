Occupiers Carried Out Massive Attack In Zaporizhzhia Region On The Night Of Easter, Church Damaged – Regional

On the night of Easter, April 16, the Russian occupation army launched a massive attack on the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yurii Malashko.

"Nothing holy, even on the night of the Resurrection of Christ. The enemy launched a massive attack," he said.

It is indicated that the occupiers damaged the church in Komyshuvakha. It is noted that the service was not conducted at the time of the attack. Nearby buildings were also destroyed.

In addition, in Kherson, the enemy targeted the green zone. It is said that the effects of the damage from the blast wave are currently being established.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration emphasized that the specialists immediately started their work.

"The enemy continues to attack the Zaporizhzhia Region, so protect yourself and your loved ones!" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of Zaporizhzhia and the region were warned about the possibility of Russian attacks on Easter. They were asked not to gather in large groups, creating mass gatherings of people.

Meanwhile, more than 20,000 law enforcement officers will be involved in ensuring law and order during the Easter holidays, services will be held in almost 13,000 churches.