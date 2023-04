Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense systems after Easter, which falls on April 16. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the broadcast of Great Lviv Speaks.

The presenters asked the military when Patriot systems will appear on the territory of Ukraine and will work. However, there was no exact answer.

"I think it will be after Easter," said the spokesman.

At the same time, Ihnat refused to specify when exactly this will happen - in the spring or already in the summer. According to him, now no one can give clear terms.

"When we shoot down the first rashist plane, you will know for sure," he added.