Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported that two explosions rang out in Mariupol on April 15. Andriushchenko wrote about this on his personal page in Telegram.

"There have just been two powerful explosions in Mariupol," the mayor's adviser informed.

Before him, the local Telegram channel "Mariupol. Sprotyv [Resistance]" wrote about the explosions.

"Mariupol Sprotyv" says that "the occupiers did burn out on the eve of the holidays."