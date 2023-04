Russia expects a long conflict in Ukraine, so it is developing a long-term approach to replenishing its army. Among other things, a procedure for serving summons through online services is being developed. This is reported by the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

At the same time, it is claimed that currently in Russia, preference is given to attracting additional volunteers.

"On April 11, 2023, the State Duma of Russia adopted a law on the creation of a single register of persons suitable for military service. The main consequence of this measure is that in the future the authorities will be able to hand over draft documents electronically, instead of by letter, removing the obstacle that previously allowed evading the draft," says the intelligence report of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

British intelligence agencies conclude that as Russian conscription data are now digitally linked to other government online services, authorities will punish draft evaders by restricting employment and travel rights.