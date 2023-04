During the past day, the Russians fired on civilians in the border settlements of Kharkiv, Chuhuyiv and Kupyansk districts, as a result of which a woman was injured. Also, two people were blown up by enemy mines, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said.

"As a result of shelling in Vovchansk, a medical facility was damaged. A 62-year-old employee of the facility was injured and was hospitalized in a moderate condition. The building of the facility was significantly damaged," Syniehubov said.

Also, five residential buildings were damaged in Vovchansk as a result of shelling. The enemy shelled Starytsia, Strilecha, Dvorichna, Krasne Pershe and other settlements.

"The mine danger remains high in the region. A 44-year-old electrician of the Borivska District Power Grids was blown up and injured in the Izium district during restoration work. He was hospitalized in a medium-severe condition," Syniehubov added.

In addition, in Izium, a 29-year-old woman was blown up by enemy explosives in the market. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.