Kucherenko Against Payment Of Bonuses To Naftogaz Management For Victory In Case Against Russia For USD 5 Bill

Member of Parliament from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union faction, First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy Oleksii Kucherenko against the payment of bonuses to the management of Naftogaz for the victory in the case against the Russian Federation in the Arbitration Tribunal on the collection of USD 5 billion in compensation for losses and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"No. Lawyers worked in the first (Stockholm trial) and the second case (Arbitration Court in The Hague). I am not against encouraging the company's management with a certificate of honor, thanking, shaking hands, clapping in the Verkhovna Rada hall, taking a photo with the President. Lawyers from the legal department worked situation. They worked for huge money," this is how he assessed the expediency of paying bonuses to Naftogaz executives.

In his opinion, the head of the state-owned company did what he was hired to do and separate bonuses are not needed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services, Andrii Herus, for rewarding the management of Naftogaz in the event of the collection of USD 5 billion from the Russian Federation.

On April 12, the Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Chamber of the Arbitration Court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay USD 5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

In February 2022, the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague began hearings on Naftogaz's claim to Russia for USD 10 billion in compensation for lost assets in Crimea.