Russian war criminals continue the forced passportization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The terrorists have actually taken hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians hostage and currently prohibit them from leaving the captured territories. Also, Russian troops began to detain people without so-called Russian passports more often. This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Without a Russian passport, a Ukrainian is guaranteed an in-depth check or even detention at every checkpoint of Putin's occupiers. The enemy actually banned free movement in the region without a Russian passport.

At the same time, the presence of an enemy passport mostly frees from such problems. Therefore, it is almost impossible to leave the region with a Ukrainian passport when traveling to Russia. The occupiers closed the exit to the free territories of Ukraine last year.

In practice, the occupiers hold local residents hostage and create conditions where life without a Russian passport is impossible.

The National Resistance Center also warned that recently a new tool for encouraging the population to obtain Russian passports is being used for forced passportization by Russians - the issuance of state housing certificates of Russia, which are intended for the purchase of housing in the territory of the terrorist country.