Herus For Rewarding Naftogaz Management In Case Of Recovery Of USD 5 Billion From Russia

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services Andrii Herus for rewarding the management of Naftogaz in the case of recovery of USD 5 billion from the Russian Federation according to the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague on damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"If the funds are received, it deserves a bonus. But when and what exactly - it is necessary to analyze," this is how he commented on the possibility of a bonus for the management of Naftogaz.

In his opinion, if Ukraine receives USD 5 billion, then of course, all those who achieved such a court decision and will achieve the collection of these funds, they deserve quality motivational things and some kind of bonus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Herus does not rule out the recovery of USD 5 billion from Russia due to the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal in the Naftogaz case.

On April 12, the Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Chamber of the Arbitration Court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay USD 5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.