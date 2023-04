Defense Forces Eliminate Another 460 Occupiers And Destroy 17 Units Of Enemy Equipment During Day - AFU Genera

The defenders of Ukraine eliminated another 460 soldiers of the Russian army during the fighting during the day of April 14. On the 416th day of the war, the Russian occupation army was reduced by 181,550 soldiers and officers. Also, the day before, Ukrainian soldiers burned 17 units of various equipment and weapons of the enemy. This is evidenced by updated data from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

In addition to manpower, the soldiers of the Defense Forces destroyed 4 more armored combat vehicles (7,073 in total), 3 tanks (3,653) and 1 artillery system (2,785) of the occupiers at the front.

Defenders also destroyed 6 units of automobile equipment with tank trucks (5,646 in total), 3 units of special equipment (324).

In general, since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed enemy’s:

- 2,339 operational-tactical UAVs;

- 911 cruise missiles;

- 535 MLRS;

- 283 air defense systems;

- 307 aircraft;

- 293 helicopters;

- 18 ships/boats.

"The data is being clarified. Beat the occupier! We will win together! Our strength is in the truth!" the General Staff added.