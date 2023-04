During April 14, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 56 enemy attacks in 4 directions. This is stated in the text of the operational report from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was published on the official page of the department on Facebook.

"During the past day, the enemy launched 9 air strikes and 19 missile strikes, 13 of them from the S-300 air defense system against the peaceful cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, carried out 42 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged high-rise and private residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka. During the past 24 hours, 56 enemy attacks were repelled," the text of the military document states.

At the same time, in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it is emphasized that the aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day has struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 control point, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 enemy electronic warfare station.