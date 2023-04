It Is Quite Likely That Russia Will Pay Ukraine USD 5 Billion For Lost Property Of Naftogaz In Crimea - Kucher

The Member of Parliament from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Union faction, the first deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy issues Oleksii Kucherenko believes that it is quite possible that Russia will pay USD 5 billion according to the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague for damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

This opinion was expressed by the MP in a comment to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think it's quite possible. It's a matter of time. It's a matter of the post-war arrangement of the world," this is how the MP answered the question of whether the Russian Federation would really pay compensation to Ukraine.

According to him, cases related to the capture of Crimean Naftogaz by Russia were prepared and submitted to The Hague in 2015-2016.

"For 6-7 years (the case) was without movement, and now such a decision has been made. That is, it was a political will. I do not think that this is just some kind of decision by The Hague. The Russian Federation can draw any cartoons for itself, but everything will be different," Kucherenko concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Chamber of the Arbitration Court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay USD 5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

In February 2022, the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague began hearings on Naftogaz's claim to Russia for USD 10 billion in compensation for lost assets in Crimea.