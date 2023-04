Herus Assumes Payment Of USD 5 Billion To Ukraine By Russia Due To Decision Of Tribunal In The Hague In Naftog

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, head of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and utility services, Andrii Herus allows recovery of USD 5 billion from the Russian Federation based on the decision of the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague regarding damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"It's hard to say, the situation may turn out differently in the future. It may be that they will have to pay," said the MP.

According to him, everything depends on how many different circumstances will develop, in particular on the international arena.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 12, the Arbitration Tribunal at the Permanent Chamber of the Arbitration Court in The Hague ordered Russia to pay USD 5 billion in compensation for damages and lost property of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in Crimea.

In February 2022, the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague began hearings on Naftogaz's claim to Russia for USD 10 billion in compensation for lost assets in Crimea.