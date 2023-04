Russians’ Losses In Bakhmut Many Times Higher Than Ukrainians’. There Are Days When Difference Reaches 10 Tim

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar has denied Russian fakes and noted that the losses of Russians in Bakhmut are many times higher, there are days when the difference reaches 10 times.

She wrote about this on Telegram.

Thus, she said that today Russian information and psychological operations concentrated on the topic of Bakhmut and all launched one narrative: the alleged Ukrainian military command does not regret the lives of the military.

"In fact, the numbers and facts speak for themselves. Russian losses in Bakhmut are several times higher. There are days when the difference reaches 10 times," the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine said.

Maliar noted that the purpose of such "throw-ins" is to undermine confidence in the decisions of the Ukrainian military command and provoke dissatisfaction with society.

"The preservation of the lives of our fighters is a priority of the military command, by which the military has repeatedly explained the decisions made during public communications," Maliar said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia intensified its attack on Bakhmut due to improved interaction between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner group.

In addition, the enemy uses the most offensive efforts in the Bakhmut direction of the Donetsk region, where it carries out 40 to 50 assaults and more than 500 attacks daily.