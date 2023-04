The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that only the aggressor state Russia benefits from the leak of secret Pentagon documents.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Budanov, Russia benefits most from the large-scale leak of U.S. government secrets, which has dominated the headlines in recent days.

"Russia is the only beneficiary of this. We will receive a final response only after the investigation is completed... We have a connection with the relevant services in the United States - and literally from the first hours we began to talk," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

Budanov noted that the information war is nothing new and that there is no risk that this story will damage relations between Ukraine and the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a 21-year-old soldier of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira was arrested in the United States on suspicion of leaking classified Pentagon information.

On April 7, The New York Times reported that classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram regarding U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.