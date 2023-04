Zelenskyy On Russian Shelling Of Sloviansk: For Every Manifestation Of Terrorism There Will Be Fair Responsib

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video of the consequences of the shelling of Sloviansk (Donetsk Region) by Russian troops and stressed that "for every manifestation of terrorism there will be fair responsibility."

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted that the invaders on Friday brutally fired on Sloviansk - they hit residential buildings.

As a result of the enemy attack, there are killed and wounded.

"The evil state once again demonstrates its essence. Killing people just in the middle of the day. Ruining, destroying all that is alive. For every manifestation of terrorism there will be fair responsibility. We will leave no trace of Russia on our land. And we will also leave no enemy unpunished," Zelenskyy wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday the invaders launched a missile attack on Sloviansk.

Currently, 5 killed and at least 15 injured are known, people remain under the rubble of one of the high-rise buildings.