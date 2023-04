Invaders Launch Missile Attack On Sloviansk, 5 People Killed, At Least 15 Wounded - Mayor Liakh

Russian troops on Friday launched a missile attack on Sloviansk, Donetsk Region, it is currently known about 5 killed and at least 15 wounded, there are people under the rubble of one of the high-rise buildings.

The mayor of Sloviansk Vadym Liakh announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mayor noted that today's strike on Sloviansk has become one of the most massive since the beginning of this year - the occupiers attacked several districts of the city at once.

They damaged 5 high-rise buildings, 5 private houses, a school, a store, an economic center, a club, and cars.

"The situation regarding the strike on the Sloviansk community at 6 p.m.: 5 people - killed, 15 - injured. There are probably 7 residents of the city under the rubble, including one child," Liakh wrote.

According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out by S-300 missiles.

Rescue efforts continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, Russians fired at the center of Sloviansk with S-300 missiles, 2 people were killed and 34 were injured.