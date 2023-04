The occupiers are preparing for the long-term detention of employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region), fearing a Ukrainian offensive.

It was announced by the national nuclear power generating company Energoatom on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Given the insane shortage of professional nuclear personnel required to operate the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and fearing a Ukrainian offensive, the rashists are preparing for the long-term detention of the Zaporizhzhia NPP employees," the statement said.

It is noted that the invaders have already brought a lot of food and water to the station.

Energoatom believes that the occupiers will not release the station staff after one of the regular work shifts, forcibly blocking them at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russians were already carrying out such a trick at the beginning of a full-scale invasion, when they blocked the shift of the station at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Kyiv Region).

"Then the invaders did not let the station staff go home for about a month, holding people hostage until de-occupation," the company said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Russian mine exploded near the engine room of the 4th power unit at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.