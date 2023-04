Today, April 14, Ukraine returned the bodies of fallen defenders. It is about 82 servicemen.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

"Today, the bodies of 82 killed Ukrainian soldiers were brought home," the authority said.

It was noted that the transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons at the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

"We remind you that the hotline of the Commissioner for Missing Persons is open: 0 800 339 247. You can also report missing people personally to the Commissioner by phone: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, you can send messages in Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21," added the Ministry of Reintegration.

We will remind, the head of the Defense Intelligence Budanov said that everyone will see and feel the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops in the near future, and now the time has come for the collapse of the aggressor state of Russia.

In January, Budanov said that Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy the illegally annexed Crimea by Russia by the summer of 2023.