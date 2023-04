The defense forces of the south do not currently detect in their direction too active preparations of the enemy for shelling on Easter, but call on citizens to be vigilant and avoid mass gatherings of people. This was reported by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliya Humeniuk.

"We do not detect such preparations very active, because the enemy in our direction is busy preparing defensive structures. They are more on the defensive and preparing for defense and from time to time continue shelling the civilian population. Unfortunately, they are terrorists in their nature and carry out strikes with aviation and artillery where they can still pull it up. They are shelling the civilian population," she explained.

According to her, during the past 24 hours, the Russians dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on a school in Zmiyivka, Kherson Region. Since it is not functioning due to the constant terror of the Russian invaders, there were no children or teachers in the building at the time of the attack.

Humeniuk also urged citizens to avoid mass gatherings, as this is an "attractive" target for the enemy.

"There is no such obvious preparation on the part of the enemy, but we are aware that they continue to shell not only the right bank, but also the left bank settlements, as they try to displace the population, dragging it with them to the next lines of defense in order to cover themselves with human shields there," emphasized the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nayev announced the increased readiness of Ukrainian air defense forces before Easter.