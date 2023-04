The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has seized 37 gigabytes of electronic correspondence regarding the payment of bonuses to the chairman, members of the board and employees of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company as part of the investigation into the case of the ex-chairman of the board of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev.

The NACB press service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 13, detectives of the National Bureau filed a new request to the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court to extend the pre-trial investigation period in criminal proceedings under the suspicion of the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz.

This, in particular, is due to the new circumstances established by the pre-trial investigation.

After applying to the investigating judge with a preliminary petition (April 4), detectives seized new documents and information that are of significant importance for evidence in criminal proceedings, namely, the electronic correspondence of persons involved in the initiation, approval and execution of the decision to pay bonuses to the chairman, members of the board and employees of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine in connection with the victory in the Stockholm arbitration.

The total amount of information seized electronically is more than 37 gigabytes of electronic correspondence.

Currently, detectives are conducting a review of the seized information, which, in connection with a large array of data, can continue for a significant period of time.

During the review, a certain amount of information has already been identified that is essential for evidence in criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to extend the pre-trial investigation of the case against the ex-head of Naftogaz Andrii Kobolev, who is suspected of illegally receiving UAH 229 million in bonuses.