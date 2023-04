Ukraine continues to import a small amount of electricity from Slovakia.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the power system has a sufficient power reserve.

Export of electricity to Moldova continues (up to 98 MW at different hours), as well as minor import from Slovakia (2-4 MW at different hours).

"All types of generation are working. A lot of water in the rivers ensures the active operation of hydroelectric power plants throughout the day, and an even greater increase in hydropower generation when covering the peak consumption in the morning and evening. In particular, in a certain period of time, the share of hydropower in the production structure is about 20%, replacing part of thermal generation," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Moldova and Poland.

On April 7, the Ministry of Energy allowed the start of the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and the countries of the European Union from June to October 11 last year, during this period 2.6 billion kilowatt hours were sold.