UOC MP Will Hold Service On Easter At Night And At Dawn In Churches Of Lower Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) will hold Easter services both at night and at dawn in the churches of the Lower Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

UOC MP Archbishop Klyment (Vecheria) informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"By tradition, religious services will be held in all churches of the lower Lavra. The final schedule of religious services is still being formed. We do not know when the religious service will be held at OCU. We will have it both at night and in the early hours of the morning," he said.

At night, the service will start at 11:00 p.m. and will continue until 04:00 a.m. in the morning.

According to him, all issues related to the observance of the curfew during the celebration of Easter have already been agreed with the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra signed an agreement with the police on the protection of the entire territory.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate declares that a fake letter was distributed on behalf of the head of the UOC MP about the planned religious procession.

More than 20,000 law enforcement officers will be involved in ensuring law and order during the Easter holidays, services will be held in almost 13,000 churches.