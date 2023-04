Slovakia banned the sale and processing of Ukrainian grain due to pesticides.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Slovak Republic, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Based on the unsatisfactory results of the analysis of 1,500 tons of wheat from Ukraine… The Ministry of Agriculture is introducing instructions on the prohibition of processing and introduction into feed and food chains. According to the instructions, there is a strict ban on the processing and introduction into circulation of already stored Ukrainian grain and flour from it. The controlled sample confirmed the presence of a pesticide that is not permitted in the EU and has a negative impact on human health," the report said.

According to the message, the Ministry, together with subordinate organizations, will ensure the collection of samples of all grain and flour from Ukraine, which are already stored in Slovakia.

Slovakia also informs all EU member states about a batch that does not meet sanitary requirements through the European system of rapid notification of food products and feed.

According to the report, the Ministry of Agriculture of Slovakia does not recommend importing Ukrainian grain and products from it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Romanian farmers are asking the authorities to take all necessary legal and diplomatic measures to ban the transit and import of agricultural products from Ukraine in the period from June 15, 2023 to March 15, 2024, otherwise a large-scale nationwide protest will begin in Romania on June 7.

Also, Ukraine will refrain from exporting wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed to Poland until the new season.