President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed the ex-deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Volodymyr Artiukh, as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration. This is stated in decree No. 212 of April 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Artiukh Volodymyr Mykolayovych as the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

Artyukh was born on May 8, 1958 in Blagoveshchensk, Amur Oblast, Russia.

Graduated from the Kharkiv Higher Military Aviation Command School of Communications (1979), the Air Force Academy named after Gagarin (1988), National Defense Academy of Ukraine (2005).

Served in command and staff positions. He worked as the head of the Podilsk branch of the state enterprise "Ukrainian State Radio Frequency Center", adviser to the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2009).

In 2020, Artiukh ran for the Vinnytsia City Council from the "Ukrainian Party of Honor, Fight against Corruption and Organized Crime", but did not win the election then.

In August 2022, Zelenskyy awarded Artiukh with the Order of Merit, 1st degree. Military is a full knight of the Order of Merit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, Zelenskyy fired the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, who had held this position since June 2021.