The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the export of fuel oil within the specified quota of 540,000 tons for 2023.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 324 dated April 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the issuance of licenses for the export of fuel oil is carried out on the basis of approvals provided by the Ministry of Energy within one day without the involvement of the subject of foreign economic activity in the order of interdepartmental information exchange.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the ban on the export of anthracite, fuel oil, salt, fuel wood, and gas produced in Ukraine for 2023.