President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Artem Lysohor, ex-deputy chief of the National Police in the Zhytomyr Region, as the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration. This is stated in decree No. 213 of April 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Lysohor Artem Volodymyrovych as the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration," the decree reads.

By decree No. 211 of April 12, Zelenskyy allowed a policeman to take the post of the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

Lysohor was born on April 25, 1983 in Dnipropetrovsk.

He started serving in the internal affairs bodies in June 1999 as a cadet at the National University of Internal Affairs (Kharkiv). He received a higher education in 2004, majoring in "Jurisprudence".

Since December 2008, he worked as a senior inspector in the public order protection division of the Directorate of Public Safety of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk Region. In December 2013, he headed the mass events support department of the same unit.

In November 2015, he decided to continue his service in the patrol militia (later - the police) of special purpose Dnipro-1, where he worked as a deputy company commander.

From July 2016, he temporarily performed the duties of deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr Region. In September 2016, he was appointed deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zhytomyr Region.

From October 2021 to June 2022, Lysohor was assigned to the east of Ukraine to perform the duties of the deputy commander of the Joint Forces regarding the use of forces and means of the National Police units.

Since February 2022, he was in the Luhansk Region and participated in the defense of settlements around Sievierodonetsk.

In March 2022, Zelenskyy awarded Colonel Lysohor with the Order "For Courage" III degree.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 15, Zelenskyy fired the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai, who had held this position since October 2019.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Oleksii Honcharenko, reported that Haidai is planned to be appointed Ambassador to Kazakhstan.