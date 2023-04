The Ombudsman's Office has received an appeal from representatives of one of the national minorities (communities) of Ukraine on the fact of possible incitement to national enmity and hatred, as well as the humiliation of national honor and dignity.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, on January 31, the Brothers by Misfortune. The Path of Azerbaijan, Which Ukraine is Following material was published on the website of the UNIAN news agency, in which the author cited claims that could force readers to think about the involvement of representatives of one of the national minorities (communities) in the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Based on the results of the response measures taken, I opened a production. In accordance with the circumstances outlined in the appeal, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and other characteristics). Currently, the investigative department of the Shevchenkivskyi District Police Department of the Main Administration of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv is conducting a pre-trial investigation under the procedural leadership of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv," he said.

Lubinets noted that within the framework of the powers granted to him, the monitoring of observance of human and citizen rights and freedoms continues, in particular with regard to the prevention of manifestations of hate speech on any ground.

"Once again, I emphasize the inadmissibility of the manifestation of hate speech, in particular, on a national basis. We should be well aware that such actions work only for Russian occupiers and, for the most part, such narratives come from the aggressor country," the Ombudsman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine informed the Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Lebid) about the suspicion of inciting religious hatred and justifying Russian aggression.