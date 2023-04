In the United States, 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, who is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested on suspicion of leaking classified Pentagon information to the network. This is reported by CNN with reference to an official representative of the USA familiar with the issue.

It is reported that the FBI managed to narrow down the number of suspects in the case of the leak of classified information. According to the publication's sources, investigators conducted interrogations in recent days, and are now working on opening a criminal case.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that 21-year-old employee of the 102nd intelligence unit of the U.S. Massachusetts Air National Guard, Jack Teixeira, has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the leak of classified documents of the Pentagon.

"This afternoon, FBI agents arrested Teixeira without incident," Garland said. According to him, Teixeira is suspected of "unauthorized removal, possession and distribution" of classified information in the field of defense. Prior to that, Pentagon official General Pat Ryder said at a press conference that the leak was "a deliberate criminal act."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, The New York Times reported that classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram regarding U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.

On April 7, the advisor to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the information about the leak of secret documents, noted that Russians will soon see the real plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield.

Also, the Defense Intelligence called the materials about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, which were leaked to social networks, a Russian forgery.