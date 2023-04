The Kh-50 subsonic cruise missile is not new; its development was carried out even in the times of the USSR. But Russia decided to adjust its production, and several possible reasons exist.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Colonel/spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuri Ihnat, made on the all-Ukrainian telethon.

"What is it connected with? Maybe there are more resources to make this type of ammunition; maybe the process is cheaper. But in principle, this is a missile of the same type as those used by Russia against our facilities. They have only announced that they are trying to create them. Let's hope that it will not be so easy for them to do it under the conditions of sanctions," he said.

As earlier reported, the Ukrainian General Staff learned that this June, Russia intends to start serial production of cruise missiles of the Kh-50 type. Because of this, the enemy may intensify attacks on Ukraine in the fall.

