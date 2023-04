Bakhmut and Mariyinka continue to be hottest spots on the front – General Staff

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. The fiercest fighting continues in Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU.

They reported that the enemy had carried out 19 airstrikes and 39 shelling from multiple rocket-propelled grenades during the past day. Casualties among civilians were reported.

The operational situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi axes. Some units of the territorial troops in the Russian Armed Forces continue to stay in the territory of Belarus. The occupiers are still in the border areas in the Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts with Ukraine.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Chernihiv Region; Studenok, Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region, as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Mykolayivka, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy fire on the Kupiyansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted a fruitless offensive near the settlements of Dibrova and Bilohorivka. At the same time, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the axis of Bakhmut, the Russians continue to advance. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers carried out attacks in the Bohdanivka and Predtechyne areas. They were unsuccessful.

Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Sieverne, and Zalizne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the occupiers launched a fruitless offensive in the North axis. In the Donetsk Region, they carried out artillery shelling, particularly Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Karlivka.

On the Marinka axis, over the past day, the AFU repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the Mariyinka settlement of the Donetsk Region. At the same time, the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region came under enemy shelling.

On the last day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk axis. Shelled the settlements of Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Novoukraiyinka, Prechystivka, and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk Region.

The Russians continue to defend themselves on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. They shelled the settlements near the battle line.

Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Stepanivka, and Antonivka in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 13, the AFU eliminated over 500 Russian invaders, four tanks, and 16 armored fighting vehicles.