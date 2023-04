RF cannot conduct large-scale offensive operations in several directions at same time – ISW

Today, the Russian occupiers are not capable of conducting several offensive operations at the same time.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The experts cited the words of the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Oleksii Hromov, from April 13, that Moscow had transferred forces from the Avdiyivka area to intensify offensive actions around Bakhmut.

At the same time, the brigadier general noted that the Russian Federation has lost about 4,000 personnel of the Wagner military command center and regular troops in Bakhmut since March 30.

"Hromov's statement confirms the assessment that the Russian army - in its current form - is not capable of conducting large-scale offensive campaigns in several axes at the same time," ISW explained.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier today the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers on the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka areas.

On Sunday, April 9, the AFU said that the occupiers want to block Avdiyivka in order to move in the direction of Kurakhove, Donetsk Region.