Secret U.S. military documents made public could be "leaked" by a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira. It is reported by The New York Times on Thursday, April 13.

The publication reports that national guardsman Jack Teixeira led a private online group on the network called Thug Shaker Central, whose members were about 20-30 people, mainly young men and teenagers, united because of a common love of guns, racist online memes and video games.

Investigators want to talk to Teixeira about leaking government documents to a private online group because they believe he may have information that matters to the investigation, according to NY.

“Starting months ago, one of the users uploaded hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings into the small chat group, lecturing its members, who had bonded during the isolation of the pandemic, on the importance of staying abreast of world events.

The New York Times spoke with four members of the Thug Shaker Central chat group, one of whom said he has known the person who leaked for at least three years, had met him in person, and referred to him as the O.G. The friends described him as older than most of the group members, who were in their teens, and the undisputed leader. One of the friends said the O.G. had access to intelligence documents through his job,” it was said.

The publication paralleled Teixeira with other members of the Thug Shaker Central group through his online gaming profile and other recordings. The details of the childhood home's interior, shared on social media in family photos, also match the details in the margins of some photos of classified documents.

It's unclear whether a young Air National Guard member may have had access to such classified briefings. However, officials in the U.S. government who have security clearance often receive such documents through daily emails, and those letters can then be automatically forwarded to other people, citing information from a knowledgeable official, The New York Times notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, The New York Times reported that classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram regarding U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive.

On April 7, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, commenting on information about the leak of secret documents, noted that the Russians will see the real plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon on the battlefield.

Also, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the materials on the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were leaked to social networks, a Russian fake.