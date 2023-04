Classified U.S. military documents contain information that China has agreed to provide Russia with lethal weapons. It is reported by The Washington Post.

The material says that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the consent of the Central Military Council of China to approve the phased provision of weapons to Russia. It also wished that this information remained secret, the WP adds. They wanted to disguise military equipment as civilian goods.

An unnamed senior U.S. official from the U.S. presidential administration said in a comment to WP that the U.S. does not yet have evidence that China handed over weapons to Russia, but the U.S. continues to monitor this and is concerned about this possibility.

This assessment was confirmed by another official from the U.S. Department of Defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the New York Times reported that classified military documents appeared on Twitter and Telegram regarding U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before the planned counteroffensive. The Pentagon is investigating who may have been behind their leak.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on information about the leak of secret documents, noted that the Russians will see the true plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine soon on the battlefield.

Also, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine called the materials on the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were leaked to social networks, a Russian fake.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine is well positioned to succeed in the offensive at the front.