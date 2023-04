Germany Allows Poland To Supply 5 MiG-29 Aircraft From Old GDR Reserves To Ukraine - Der Spiegel

Germany gave permission to Poland to re-export five GDR Air Force MiG-29 to Ukraine, which Poland purchased in the early 2000s.

It is known that we are talking about aircraft from the old reserves of the GDR, which Warsaw once received from Berlin.

"Berlin will allow Warsaw to transfer to Kyiv MiG-29 from the reserves of the former GDR, the decision will be made today," the publication reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 27, the German publication Der Spiegel reported that Germany delivered 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

On March 20, the Norwegian Armed Forces announced that Ukraine had received 8 German Leopard 2 tanks and several support vehicles.

On February 24, the press secretary of the Polish government, Piotr Muller, announced that the first Leopard 2 tanks were transferred by Poland and are in Ukraine.