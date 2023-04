SSU Finds Enemy Cache Of Grenades And Artillery Shells On Northern Border

The Security Service of Ukraine has found a Russian cache of grenades and artillery shells in the border areas of the Chernihiv Region.

The SSU press service announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The SSU located two caches of Russian means of defeat during counter-sabotage measures in the border areas of the Chernihiv Region.

The occupiers concealed these arsenals ahead of the Defence Force's counter-offensive last year.

As a result of operational actions in an abandoned building near one of the military facilities, 21 artillery shells of 30 mm caliber, combat grenades, 800 rounds of small arms were discovered.

Another disguised enemy cache was found in a non-residential room next to a granary.

Two shots to rocket-propelled anti-tank grenade launchers and a powder charge to them, as well as rounds of 7.62 mm caliber, were removed from the cache.

Currently, the discovered ammunition has been sent to the needs of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Counter-sabotage events were carried out by SSU employees in the Chernihiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during counter-sabotage measures in the Odesa Region, the SSU detained another enemy informant who adjusted the blows of Shahed kamikaze drones on Odesa.