Kyiv Residents Will Be Able To Stay In Church All Night On Easter - Kyiv City Military Administration

Residents of Kyiv will be able to come to the service on the occasion of Easter before the curfew begins and stay in the church until it ends.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to the previous schedule, churches and cathedrals will be open to all believers for evening and morning prayers on April 15 and 16.

On Saturday, evening prayers will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday, morning prayers will be held from 05:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. At the same time, the curfew will continue as usual from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m.

"However, the introduced curfew does not make it impossible to hold night services in churches. Believers who came to the service before the curfew began can stay in the church for the whole night, until the end of the curfew," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

We will add that after the end of the curfew, people will be able to visit churches and consecrate the Easter basket. At the same time, it is forbidden to leave the temples and be outside or other public places during the curfew.

The Kyiv City Military Administration emphasizes that all believers who decide to attend night prayers in churches should independently find out about the location of the nearest shelter. In the event of an air raid alert, clergy and visitors must proceed to the nearest civil defense facility.

As a reminder, Kyiv residents are encouraged to join the services online on Easter.

Meanwhile, festive performances, master classes and exhibitions are held in Kyiv until Easter.