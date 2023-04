Beheading Of Ukrainian Military. Intelligence Establishes Identities Of Those Involved And Place Where Executi

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the Ukrainian intelligence had previously identified the perpetrators of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier, a video of his beheading appeared online the day before.

Lubinets made a corresponding statement on the air of Radio Liberty.

According to him, the day before he spoke with representatives of Ukrainian intelligence and they had previously identified those who had committed the murder of a Ukrainian soldier.

"They roughly know who did it, in which area, and who directly participated in it, in particular, who was the direct executor," Lubinets said.

At the same time, the ombudsman did not answer the question of whether the mercenaries of the Russian PMC Wagner were involved in the murder of the soldier.

He emphasized that there are some details that cannot be shared at this time.

We will remind you that on April 11, a video appeared on social networks in which the Russian occupiers cut off the head of a Ukrainian soldier who was captured by the Russians.

The video shows that this probably happened last year. This is evidenced by the leaves on the trees, which is typical for late spring, summer or early autumn.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has started a pre-trial investigation into the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier by the Russian occupiers.

We also reported that the Russian human rights defender Vladimir Osechkin said that the Wagner mercenaries were involved in the murder of a Ukrainian soldier.