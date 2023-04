President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained why he founded the Day of the Worker of the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex on April 13.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today is an outstanding day. On April 13, 2022, a Ukrainian missile helped restore order in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea. Thanks to our Neptune, the enemy flagship went exactly where it belongs, as well as all other Russian warships. That is why April 13 from today will be celebrated annually as a professional day for all male and female workers of the defense industry of Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the fact that Ukraine has survived, that Ukraine can fight and liberate its land, that Ukraine is confident in its future, is largely based on confidence in the skills and talents, mind and strategic thinking of everyone who works effectively in the Ukrainian defense industry and is able to develop it.

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy congratulated everyone who works in the Ukrainian defense industry, and stressed that Ukraine should develop and increase the production of domestic weapons, missiles, shells, equipment, engines and has already begun to produce artillery, guns, shells, develops new technologies in the direction of the production of UAVs and marine drones.

Zelenskyy is confident that the Ukrainian defense industry will become one of the key sectors of the economy.

The head of state called the achievement of Ukraine's ability to defend itself, and to export weapons after defeating the enemy an ambitious goal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy founded the Day of the Worker of the Ukrainian Military-Industrial Complex, which will be celebrated every year on April 13.