Residents Of Occupied Territories Being Threatened With "Punitive Measures" That Will Allegedly Take Place Aft

The occupiers began to more actively intimidate the population of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions regarding the "consequences" of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces and de-occupation.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in her Telegram channel.

According to her, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, the occupation administrations are spreading information about "punitive measures" that the Ukrainian authorities will allegedly carry out after the liberation of the territories.

With similar pressure, the occupiers force people to evacuate to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

At the same time, in Crimea, people deported from the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions are forcibly involved in the construction of defense structures. The work takes place under the supervision of armed Russian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, April 12, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine could begin this summer.

At the same time, not so long ago, the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated that the beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be expected in April-May.

We will remind you that after the publication of secret documents of American intelligence in social networks, the USA doubted the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.