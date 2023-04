The Council of the European Union has adopted the allocation of EUR 1 billion for the provision of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak has written this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Good news. The EU Council approved the allocation of EUR 1 billion for the provision of ammunition to Ukraine, said the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell," Yermak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the European Union and called on the participants of the meeting to increase the number and pace of ammunition supplies for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.