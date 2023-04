The police are investigating the case regarding the actors and presenters of the Studio Kvartal 95 Oleksandr Pikalov and Yevhen Koshovyi based on their statements regarding the priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP).

This was announced by the informational and educational department of the UOC MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Criminal proceedings were launched at the request of the UOC MP.

It is about an alleged insult to religious feelings by the presenters of Bayraktar News.

"The Investigative Department of the Pecherskyi Police Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv has finally started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of the statements of O. V. Pikalov and Ye. V. Koshovyi in the Bayraktar News program, which included humiliation of the honor and dignity of citizens in accordance with their religious beliefs. We will remind you that on December 7, 2022, in the program Bayraktar News (e. 104) of the Kvartal 95 studio, the presenters Oleksandr Viktorovych Pikalov and Yevhen Viktorovych Koshovyi allowed themselves to speak disparagingly not only about the Church, but also about faith in God as such. Moreover, these citizens resorted to propagandizing physical violence against UOC priests, implying that it will not cost them more than UAH 100," the UOC MP said.

The Moscow Patriarchate quotes comedians during the program.

"It would be good to have a corresponding price list: spitting at a priest of the UOC MP - UAH 20, leaving "holy scripture" with a nail on an SUV - UAH 50, hitting the left cheek and automatically hitting the right - UAH 100," the UOC MP reports the presenters’ words .

According to the Moscow Patriarchate, as a result, in recent months, cases of the use of brute physical force against clerics and believers of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church have not been isolated.

"The latest example of such aggression at the moment is the robber attack on the Bishop of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia Nykyta and the minor son of a soldier of the AFU, whose father and brother are currently on the front lines. In this regard, the Legal Department of the UOC turned to the police with a statement about the of a criminal offense by citizens Ye. V. Koshovyi and O. V. Pikalov. Currently, the Investigative Department of the Pecherskyi Police Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv is conducting a pre-trial investigation into the fact of the statements of the comedians," added the UOC MP.

According to the church, the comedians did not offend individuals, but all believers of the UOC MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Chernivtsi, unknown persons beat the Bishop of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Nykyta.