During the past day, April 12, 10 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling of the invaders, 1 person was killed and 2 were injured.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko and the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region have informed about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For April 12, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk Region - in Ocheretyne. Another 2 people in the region were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on a Telegram channel.

The police last day recorded 14 enemy attacks on the Donetsk Region.

Under enemy fire were the cities of Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Slovyansk, the village of Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Ocheretyne, the villages of Berestky, Karlivka, Rozdolivka and Khromove.

“Rashists used S-300 air defense systems, Uragan MLRS, artillery, mortars, tanks against civilians. 23 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 18 residential buildings, a school, a store, a garage, cars," the National Police said.

In particular, Russian troops launched two S-300 missiles at Slovyansk.

They hit 4 apartment and 3 private houses, a social infrastructure facility and motor vehicles.

There was no information on the victims.

In addition, the enemy covered Kurakhivka with the fire of Uragans.

1 apartment and 4 private houses were destroyed.

1 person was injured.

As a result of artillery shelling of Ocheretyne, 1 person was killed and another 1 was injured.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, the occupiers fired on 12 settlements of the Donetsk Region, 8 people were injured.