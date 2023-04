The purpose of publishing a video with a war crime is the desire of the Russians to intimidate their own military so that they do not surrender, and an attempt to demoralize and sow panic in the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"This is a blatant fact of violation of all possible norms and rules of warfare. I am not talking about the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law and many other things. This is a fact that the world should definitely pay attention to, not only with sympathy or indignation, but also with joint work to bring all the guilty to justice," Andrii Yusov said.

At the same time, according to the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, not only the perpetrators of this war crime are guilty.

"The publication of this video is evidence that such a genocidal policy, such a policy of war crimes, is a state policy. Since propaganda in Russia is centralized, periodically showing such atrocities of the Russian military that we observe... We saw recently the execution of a Ukrainian fighter for the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" and in general, once every few weeks or months, similar content appears. This is a purposeful state policy of the Russian Federation to highlight the atrocities of its army against the Ukrainian military. The goal is to try to demoralize and sow panic in the Ukrainian defense forces, which doesn’t work," explained Andrii Yusov.

At the same time, he noted that another goal is to intimidate the military of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

"They say, don't think about surrendering, because in Ukrainian captivity they will do the same to you as we do to Ukrainian prisoners," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 11, a video of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war was shared on social networks. The video shows how a Russian soldier cuts off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at the time, with a knife.

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the brutal killing by the occupiers of a Ukrainian soldier with the beheading, the video of which appeared online on April 11.

On April 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the video of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier and noted that it demonstrates the essence of Russia.

Russian human rights defender Vladimir Osechkin claims that the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war with the beheading of him was carried out by the Wagner mercenaries. In particular, he talked with Andrey Medvedev, a fugitive militant of the Wagner PMC, who is in a Swedish deportation prison. He allegedly personally recognized and confirmed the identity of the occupiers who executed the Ukrainian soldier.