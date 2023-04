On the anniversary of the attack on the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the victory of Ukraine is inevitable and after the victory, the sunken cruiser will become a location for divers. Reznikov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I'm sure that after our victory, Moskva will become one of the most popular locations for divers. And tourists from all over the world will raise glasses of fantastic Crimean wine to a good toast in Ukrainian Crimea - 'for the Russian navy - to the bottom!'" he wrote.

Reznikov noted that exactly one year ago, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine rewrote centuries-old history, when the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was hit by a well-aimed strike of Ukrainian Neptun missiles and sank the next day.

"Our soldiers did the seemingly impossible. And it changed the course of history. Because a chain reaction began. It was the last day of the dominance of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea," the Minister emphasized.

He noted that the successful use of Ukrainian missiles at such a distance convinced the partners that there was no point in delaying the transfer of Harpoon missiles, which subsequently led to the escape of the Russian occupiers from Zmiyinyi Island, and the release of Zmiyinyi allowed the "grain corridor" to be opened.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that the cruiser Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles Neptun.

According to Forbes, the cruiser Moskva is the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine. The cost of the ship is estimated at USD 750 million.