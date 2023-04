Moskva cruiser gets sunken year ago. Defense Intelligence explains how this affected the course of the war

Exactly one year ago, on April 13, 2022, the Russian cruiser Moskva was in the territorial waters of Ukraine and was destroyed by a strike with Neptune weapon. The flagship's destruction provided several opportunities for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Without exaggeration, the cruiser's destruction is a stunning success in the war with the Russian aggressor," the message reads.

To a large extent, according to intelligence, this event enabled the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to:

liberate Zmiinyi Island;

to force the Russians to unblock shipping trade routes;

reduce the level of threats from the Black Sea;

inflict a blow on the moral and psychological state of the enemy;

to assure Muscovites that the de-occupation of Crimea is inevitable.

As earlier reported, according to National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Danilov, the Russians managed to save only 58 people out of 510 who were probably on board the Russian missile cruiser Moskva in the Black Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is waiting for the right opportunity to attack the ships of the aggressor state of Russia at sea, as happened with the cruiser Moskva.