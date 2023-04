On April 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 45 Russian attacks and shot down two enemy UAVs in the Orlan-10 type.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the AFU from its morning briefing.

On April 12, the enemy conducted two missile and 32 airstrikes and carried out over 40 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, and casualties among civilians were reported. Two Russian missiles fired from the S-300 air defense system hit the objects of civil infrastructure in Sloviyansk.

In particular, the enemy shelled the settlements of Halahanivka, Zaliznyi Mist, and Arkhypivka in the Chernihiv Region; Methodivka, Seredyna-Buda, Esman, Khodyne, Bilopillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Pavlivka, Obody, Kindrativka, Varachyne, Basivka, Zapsilya, and Myropillia in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Lukiyantsi, Neskuchne, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Zemlianky, Komisarove, Kolodiazne, Novomlynsk, and Oskil in the Kharkiv Region.

Topoli, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, and Oskil in the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy fire on the Kupiyansk axis.

On the Lyman axis, during the day, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in Bilohorivka. Novoselivske, Nevske, Kuzmine, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions and tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, and fighting continues. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area north in settlement of Khromove, near Bohdanivka and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Novodmytrivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Sieverne, and Zalizne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka axes, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in Sieverne, Mariyinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka settlements in the areas of the Donetsk Region. The fiercest battles continue for Mariyinka. At the same time, Keramik, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Netailove, Nevelske, Karlivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk axis. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shakhtarske, Novoukraiyinka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, and Prechistivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. Over the past 24 hours, more than 35 settlements have been shelled. Among them are Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhya Region; Kozatske, Odradokamiyanka, Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson.

During the day, the aviation in the AFU made six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment in the occupiers. The defenders also shot down two enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

At the same time, units of rocket troops and artillery struck four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, two enemy ammunition depots, and one enemy radar station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the General Staff in the AFU published a traditional summary of the losses in the Russian army, according to which more than 180,000 occupiers had died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.