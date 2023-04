Border Guards In Bakhmut Stopped Wagnerites Attempt To Break Through Line Of Defense

Yesterday, April 11, a border unit fought to stop the attempt of Wagner Group mercenaries to break through the line of defense. The enemy lost 19 people killed and wounded.

It was reported in the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Thus, more than 20 stormtroopers from the Wagner Group tried to secretly approach the Ukrainian positions and attack. The defenders discovered the movement of mercenaries from the observation post and opened fire to defeat.

It is noted that the enemy forces ran into the dilapidated building to hide from the fire. The soldiers of the State Border Guard Service carried out a maneuver and inflicted a concentrated blow on one of the buildings.

During the shooting battle, some of the stormtroopers were eliminated, and the remaining invaders hiding in other structures fled.

It is reported that the total losses of enemy infantry amounted to 19 people - 7 killed, 12 wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense intends to use the Wagner Group to capture the Ukrainian Bakhmut in order to minimize the losses of the Russian army.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained the importance of the defense of Bakhmut. Ukrainian defenders do not leave Bakhmut so that the enemy cannot move deep into the territory. The city took the main blow of Russian forces in the east.