Occupiers Took Away More Than 100,000 Children From Donbas For "Treatment" - National Resistance Center

The Russian occupiers continue forced "medical examinations" of children in the temporarily occupied territories in order to have a basis for the deportation of Ukrainians.

The National Resistance Center announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy plans to spend RUB 1.4 billion on the program of "medical examination," which is carried out by brought doctors. After the review, the vast majority of children are ordered "treatment" in the Russian Federation, which parents cannot refuse, because then they are threatened with taking away parental rights," the report said.

It is noted that 75,000 children have been "inspected" in the Donetsk Region since the beginning of the year, as a result 39,000 children have been taken to Russia.

In the Luhansk Region, 94,000 children were "examined," "pathology was found" in 66,000 of them, after which they were taken to Russia.

At the same time, according to the National Resistance Center, cases have been recorded when doctors demanded money from parents for "failure to show pathology."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion in absentia to a collaborator who helped the Russians to remove more than 1,000 Ukrainian children from Ukraine under the guise of voluntary evacuation.